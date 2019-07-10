Speech to Text for Crews set to close Fowler Park Beach ahead of bridge renovation

if you're looking to take a quick dip...you won't be able to do that at fowler park after today. vigo county officials are closing down the fowler park beach tomorrow. crews are set to begin renovating the "irishman bridge". it's a covered bridge located at fowler park. to do the work...crews will have to lower the lake. by the time the project is over....improvements will include a renovated bridge, fresh sand and shower house improvements. vigo county officials are giving you a chance to learn more about the parks department's ongoing projects. they will hold an informational meeting tomorrow at 6:30 pm. vigo county parks superintendent adam grossman will be there. district 5's fisheries biologist...dave kit-taka will also be there. again...that's tomorrow at 6:30 at the fowler park log barn.