Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

June rainfall continues to impact local farmers

June rainfall continues to impact local farmers

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 6:55 PM
Updated: Jul 10, 2019 6:55 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for June rainfall continues to impact local farmers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is complete. farmers are typically starting to look toward harvest around this time of year. however... corn and soybean growth is still significantly "behind" previous years. that's according to a new report from the u-s-d-a. news 10's tilly marlatt brings us more on the current crop progress. patrece... it has certainly been an unprecendted years for farmers. agriculture officials are saying indiana's corn crop this year is expected to be the lowest quality in 30 years. news 10 has been following vigo county farmer brad burbrink throughout the planting season. right now... many farmers are still focusing on getting their crop to grow. the warmer and drier conditions have been allowing farmers like burbrink to spend more time in the field re-planting beans, sidedressing corn and spraying. "getting those operations behind us so we can start gearing up towards fall preparations and start thinking about harvest. right now we all feel like it's memorial day instead of july 4." those dates are certainly major milestones for farmers. delayed planting is going to hurt long term yields, according to burbrink... but farmers are still trying to grow the best
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 102°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 97°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Hot with Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crews set to close Fowler Park Beach ahead of bridge renovation

Image

June rainfall continues to impact local farmers

Image

What's going on with that hole at 9th and Poplar in Terre Haute?

Image

Phegley

Image

Football

Image

Terre Haute woman accused of child abuse, allegedly hit kids when they got into food

Image

Driver in fatal Edgar County truck crash facing charges

Image

Person with hepatitis A worked and prepared food at Vincennes restaurant chain, people who ate there

Image

Kevin has your (hot) forecast

Image

Businesses prepare for invasive plants ordinance

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way