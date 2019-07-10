Speech to Text for Phegley

with aj reed expected to join the white sox later this week, that'll give terre haute two current players in the big league's.... the former terre haute south star will join former terre haute north star josh phegley who plays for the a's and ironically the two are schedule to face each other this weekend with the a's hosting the white sox.... phegely is excited to have another terre haute native join him in the mlb... terre haute doesn't always get the credit for it, but josh knows it's a pretty good baseball town! <talent i've seen growing up come out of terre haute. it's a big baseball city. seen players i've played with and against that have helped me along the way. all those people i've contributed to may love of the game and way i play.