Speech to Text for Football

we're just 44 days away from kickoff to the indiana high school football season.... this week the hoosier state is getting a taste of some high school football with the annual indiana north-south all-star game taking place friday night at indy north central high school... the wabash valley has three locals taking part in it this year......in terre haute north center jack sherman, eastern greene lineman gage baker and north central running back dawson basigner..... this event features some of the top high school seniors in the state and these three are excited to be consider among the best .... <these are the best of the best in the state. can't play football if you don't want to play the best. it'll be fun and i'm really excited to see what happens this week. honor to be part of this game. get to play best in indiana. blessed to be in this position. to only be eastern's second player to ever do it, is impressive. not just for me, but my community. all of greene county show that we can compete too.>