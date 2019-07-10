Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Football

Three locals playing in Indiana North-South All-Star football game

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 6:33 PM
Updated: Jul 10, 2019 6:33 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for Football

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're just 44 days away from kickoff to the indiana high school football season.... this week the hoosier state is getting a taste of some high school football with the annual indiana north-south all-star game taking place friday night at indy north central high school... the wabash valley has three locals taking part in it this year......in terre haute north center jack sherman, eastern greene lineman gage baker and north central running back dawson basigner..... this event features some of the top high school seniors in the state and these three are excited to be consider among the best .... <these are the best of the best in the state. can't play football if you don't want to play the best. it'll be fun and i'm really excited to see what happens this week. honor to be part of this game. get to play best in indiana. blessed to be in this position. to only be eastern's second player to ever do it, is impressive. not just for me, but my community. all of greene county show that we can compete too.>
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 102°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 97°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Pleasant Thursday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crews set to close Fowler Park Beach ahead of bridge renovation

Image

June rainfall continues to impact local farmers

Image

What's going on with that hole at 9th and Poplar in Terre Haute?

Image

Phegley

Image

Football

Image

Terre Haute woman accused of child abuse, allegedly hit kids when they got into food

Image

Driver in fatal Edgar County truck crash facing charges

Image

Person with hepatitis A worked and prepared food at Vincennes restaurant chain, people who ate there

Image

Kevin has your (hot) forecast

Image

Businesses prepare for invasive plants ordinance

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way