Speech to Text for Terre Haute woman accused of child abuse, allegedly hit kids when they got into food

until the family has been notified. in this evening's crime alert.... terre haute police arrested a local woman on charges of child abuse and neglect. authorities say the terre haute police department helped the department of children services investigate a home. that home is on liberty avenue in terre haute. the home belongs to tamara nalli and her husband christopher. authorities say they found children with visible bruises inside that home. the children told authorities tamara nalli hit them when they got into food. tamara faces charges for battery on a minor. christoher faces