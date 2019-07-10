Speech to Text for Driver in fatal Edgar County truck crash facing charges

approved to reopen. news 10 has learned new information on a crash we first brought you on first at five. we now know a 24-year-old man from paris, illinois is dead. the crash happened earlier today on east terre haute rd. that's in edgar county just east of midwestern gas road. illinois state police say 24-year-old brett bell from paris was driving a mack truck tractor along east terre haute road. police say the truck left the roadway for an unknown reason went into a ditch. police say the passenger in the truck died at the scene. officers blocked the road for several hours. emergency crews took bell to the hospital with minor injuries. police say neither bell nor his passenger was wearing seatbelts. bell faces several charges. they include not having a commercial driver's license, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and failing to wear a seat belt. police say they're not releasing the name of the victim