Speech to Text for Person with hepatitis A worked and prepared food at Vincennes restaurant chain, people who ate there

we're following breaking news tonight out of knox county... that's where health officials are investigating a case of hepatitis a. a knox county health officer says an employee with hepatitis a handled food at buffalo wild wings in vincennes. it happened at the north 6th street location. health officials are working to make sure the case stays contained. officials say the employee handled food on june 30th of this year and july 1st. the health department asks anyone who ate at the restaurant on those dates to get a vaccination. the state of indiana is providing this vaccine free of charge at a clinic on friday. it's happening at the health department. health officials say the restaurant has been