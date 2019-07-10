Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Person with hepatitis A worked and prepared food at Vincennes restaurant chain, people who ate there

Person with hepatitis A worked and prepared food at Vincennes restaurant chain, people who ate there are advised to get a vaccine

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 6:29 PM
Updated: Jul 10, 2019 6:29 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Person with hepatitis A worked and prepared food at Vincennes restaurant chain, people who ate there

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're following breaking news tonight out of knox county... that's where health officials are investigating a case of hepatitis a. a knox county health officer says an employee with hepatitis a handled food at buffalo wild wings in vincennes. it happened at the north 6th street location. health officials are working to make sure the case stays contained. officials say the employee handled food on june 30th of this year and july 1st. the health department asks anyone who ate at the restaurant on those dates to get a vaccination. the state of indiana is providing this vaccine free of charge at a clinic on friday. it's happening at the health department. health officials say the restaurant has been
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 102°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 97°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Pleasant Thursday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crews set to close Fowler Park Beach ahead of bridge renovation

Image

June rainfall continues to impact local farmers

Image

What's going on with that hole at 9th and Poplar in Terre Haute?

Image

Phegley

Image

Football

Image

Terre Haute woman accused of child abuse, allegedly hit kids when they got into food

Image

Driver in fatal Edgar County truck crash facing charges

Image

Person with hepatitis A worked and prepared food at Vincennes restaurant chain, people who ate there

Image

Kevin has your (hot) forecast

Image

Businesses prepare for invasive plants ordinance

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way