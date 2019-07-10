Speech to Text for Businesses prepare for invasive plants ordinance

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"local" and "local" and "state leaders" are working to cut down on the amount "of invasive species of plants" in indiana. one of the areas "leading the way" is in knox county. news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. tells us.. how local businesses are being affected "by a local ordinance" ////// "almost a year ago knox county passed an ordinance that banned the sale of many invasive plants here in the county. now businesses here only have a few months to get into compliance." the ordinance hopes to limit the amount of invasive plants that can destroy native plants. the county passed the invasive species ordinance last august. the board has also been hoping to work with businesses to reduce the number of invasive plants. i spoke with will drews with the knox county soil and water conservation district. he says not many businesses have reached out to the board with questions or concerns. drews says that he thinks a number of businesses will be in compliance by the january first deadline. however he believes a number of landscaping businesses will still not be in compliance. drews hopes the ordinance will help local landscapers .. not hurt them. "potentially this ordinance will create more business for them. you know as people, as businesses or companies or organizations are replacing their invasive plants with friendlier alternatives." "at the top of the hour i'll have how much it could cost those who are not in compliance. in knox county, gary brian news 10." there's "a there's "a threat" for showers and