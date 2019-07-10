Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Set-up underway for annual St. Ben's Fun Fest

Set-up underway for annual St. Ben's Fun Fest

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 6:17 PM
Updated: Jul 10, 2019 6:17 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Set-up underway for annual St. Ben's Fun Fest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

v-f-w from "5"-until-"8". "family fun" is on the way this weekend "in downtown terre haute"! get ready "for the 20-19 "saint benedict community festival"! "set-up" started earlier today.. and it continues at this hour.. and will for the next couple of days. "this year" marks the 23rd year for the festival. "a tradition" that brings people back year-after-year! "the festival" features: "live music", "children's games", "food", "a silent auction", "cash prizes", "chu tours", and a new addition to the beer garden this year! ///// ///////// "we have a new beer this year... from the brewery is providing us a st. ben's hoppy mock beer just for the festival..." /////// the "2"-day festival is happening this friday and saturday.. from "5" to midnight "both nights". "live music" gets underwayfor you at 6. "rock-n-roll acts" will take to the stage "on friday".. followed "by country artists" o saturday. admission to get in is "5"- dollars. kids "13" and under "get in for free". the money raised from the festival will help maintain "saint benedict catholic church" and operational costs for its soup kitchen that feeds thousands of people every single month.
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 102°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 97°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Pleasant Thursday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crews set to close Fowler Park Beach ahead of bridge renovation

Image

June rainfall continues to impact local farmers

Image

What's going on with that hole at 9th and Poplar in Terre Haute?

Image

Phegley

Image

Football

Image

Terre Haute woman accused of child abuse, allegedly hit kids when they got into food

Image

Driver in fatal Edgar County truck crash facing charges

Image

Person with hepatitis A worked and prepared food at Vincennes restaurant chain, people who ate there

Image

Kevin has your (hot) forecast

Image

Businesses prepare for invasive plants ordinance

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way