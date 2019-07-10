Speech to Text for Set-up underway for annual St. Ben's Fun Fest

v-f-w from "5"-until-"8". "family fun" is on the way this weekend "in downtown terre haute"! get ready "for the 20-19 "saint benedict community festival"! "set-up" started earlier today.. and it continues at this hour.. and will for the next couple of days. "this year" marks the 23rd year for the festival. "a tradition" that brings people back year-after-year! "the festival" features: "live music", "children's games", "food", "a silent auction", "cash prizes", "chu tours", and a new addition to the beer garden this year! ///// ///////// "we have a new beer this year... from the brewery is providing us a st. ben's hoppy mock beer just for the festival..." /////// the "2"-day festival is happening this friday and saturday.. from "5" to midnight "both nights". "live music" gets underwayfor you at 6. "rock-n-roll acts" will take to the stage "on friday".. followed "by country artists" o saturday. admission to get in is "5"- dollars. kids "13" and under "get in for free". the money raised from the festival will help maintain "saint benedict catholic church" and operational costs for its soup kitchen that feeds thousands of people every single month.