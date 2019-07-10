Speech to Text for Haircuts and supplies: Local man works to get kids ready for the school year

november 14th". "a local man".. is working to give kids in the wabash valley "a fresh start" as they head back-to-school. "ryan carter" is behind this initiative. in fact.. this is his 4th time "with the backpack giveaway". it's a way to get "backpacks", "school supplies" and "even haircuts to kids in need" before they start the new school year. "carter" partners "with a local salon" who gives kids the free haircuts. "carter says".. it's important to make sure these kids are ready to succeed academically. /////// ///// "there's a lot of kids that don't have stuff before school starts, and parents have that problem getting their things together. i had my problem when i was a kid. you know, i didn't have that, and now i give that." ////// "the backpack giveaway" is happening "august 4th". and "this friday".. there's a spaghetti dinner fundraiser to help with buying all the supplies. it'll take place at the terre haute