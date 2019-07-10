Speech to Text for Terre Haute animal clinic closes up shop

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

coming up at 6. "a former animal clinic says".. "limited staffing" forced their facility "to close". "the animal emergency clinic of terre haute" shut down "on monday". that's according to its facebook page. "the clinic" was on south 3rd street. "if" you have an emergency.. you're asked to call "your regular veterinarian". and "if" you don't have one.. you can call "indy-vet" a the telephone number there on your television screen. that's