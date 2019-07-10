Speech to Text for Edgar County opens several cooling centers as heat hits dangerous levels

beat the heat.. a handful of cooling centers "are now open" "in edgar count illinois". "the emergency services disaster agency" made the announcement today. you can see right there on your television screen all the locations "offering relief". some include: "brocton city hall", "the paris senior center", and "the paris fire training center". for more information.. you can reach out "to the e-s-d-a" directly. their telephone number is 217-466-31-80. and for a complete list of locations and hours of availability.. make a point to visit our website at "w-t-h-i t-v