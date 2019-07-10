Heat and Safety Warnings

Clear
Posted: Jul 10, 2019 6:06 PM
Updated: Jul 10, 2019 6:06 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

indiana. many around the wabash valley are shaken by these stats. "leaders".. urge parents.. to take the necessary steps "to keep their children safe". news 10's "dominic miranda".. spoke with some of these leaders today. and he joins us now.. "live".. to explain.. what they had to say.. and more. /////// susie... it's unimaginable for parents to think they might leave their child in their car.. but in the last 21 years. . . over 800 children in hot cars. terre haute's fire chief.. and local doctors are asking "what's it going to take to make this stop." some people suggest putting one of your shoes in the back seat. . . or maybe your purse. . . or even your cell phone if it helps you remember that your child is back there on a hot day. terre haute's fire department even has stickers that you can place on your mirror. . . windshield. . . or steering wheel to help remind you. fire chief jeff fisher is saddened by this discouraging trend of child fatalites. he says with this intense summer heat. . . every second counts when it comes to your child's safety ////// " you know it doesn't take long. especially with temperatures like we are having now. it gets hot in indiana in the summer. and it can get over 120-130 degrees in these cars." ////// he's absolutely right about that. take a look at this. this is a heat gun which takes the temperature of objects its pointed at. this car has been sitting in this parking lot all day long. and the interior is a scoulding . . . degrees which would be absolutely devastating for anyone trapped inside. all the more reason to be extra vigilant. reporting live in terre haute. . . i'm dominic miranda. . . news 10. /////// to beat the heat.. a handful of heat.. to beat the to
