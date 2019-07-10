Clear

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 12:23 PM
Updated: Jul 10, 2019 12:23 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in the 90s, but it will feel like it's in the triple digits. showers and storms look likely before dusk, a few of those could become strong. then, lows tonight at 70. mostly sunny tomorrow, and cooler, a high at 84. then, down into the low 60s by tomorrow night. now.. here's a quick check of "your" midday plan on a hot and steamy afternoon - we'll be in the 90s, but it will feel like it's in the triple digits. showers and storms look likely before dusk, a few of those could become strong. then, lows tonight at 70. mostly sunny tomorrow, and cooler, a high at 84. then, down into the low 60s by tomorrow plan on a hot and steamy afternoon - we'll be in the 90s, but it will feel like it's in the triple digits. showers and storms look likely before dusk, a few of those could become strong. then, lows tonight at 70. mostly sunny tomorrow, and cooler, a high at 84. then, down into the low 60s by tomorrow night. now..
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 101°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 102°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 96°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 101°
Casey
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 100°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 101°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 101°
Hot with Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Block Party Saturday Sycamore Manor 222 S 25th Street 12-3pm

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

The final trip to Poland: Those who joined Holocaust survivor Eva Kor share their experience

Image

Mixing sun and clouds. Showers and storms possible. HOT! High: 91° Feels Like: 101°

Image

Toddlers learn while playing at the Children's Museum summer camp

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Terre Haute North welcomes new principal

Image

$3 million project is coming to the industrial park in Vigo County

Image

Reed called up

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way