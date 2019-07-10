Speech to Text for Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in the 90s, but it will feel like it's in the triple digits. showers and storms look likely before dusk, a few of those could become strong. then, lows tonight at 70. mostly sunny tomorrow, and cooler, a high at 84. then, down into the low 60s by tomorrow night. now.. here's a quick check of "your" midday plan on a hot and steamy afternoon - we'll be in the 90s, but it will feel like it's in the triple digits. showers and storms look likely before dusk, a few of those could become strong. then, lows tonight at 70. mostly sunny tomorrow, and cooler, a high at 84. then, down into the low 60s by tomorrow