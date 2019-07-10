All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in this morning's traffic alert - the clinton river bridge is set to close at 9:00 tonight. this is all a part of a multi-million dollar project for deck replacement" and widening. crews will be pouring the deck. the bridge will re-open to one lane on monday morning at 6:00. work is scheduled wrap-up by november 14th.

your help is needed to bring a casino to vigo county. the advanced west central indiana pac is a political action committee. pacs raise support and money for specific political campaigns, leaders of this pac are gathering volunteers. they want people who will make calls and encourage folks to vote yes on an upcoming referendum. the referendum asks voters if they'd be in favor of a casino coming to the area. news 10 is not aware of any pacs that are against the casino. you can go to our website wthitv.com to see the complete wording of the referendum for a casino.

and you can have a say on a proposed property tax increase. the vigo county school corporation's superintendent signed papers. that's to get the property tax measure on the november ballot.

the vigo county redevelopment commission approved a $3 million project at the industrial park in southern vigo county. they hope to do much needed road maintenance and upgrade railways and railroad crossings. the best part? it's not going to cost the tax payers a dime! the money is coming from a tif district. that means certain teed and the staples manufacturer has been putting money into a fund for future use and now the county wants to use that. county leaders are hoping these improvements will bring more businesses to the area as well. this plan still has to go through the vigo county area planning commission, the board of commissioners and a public hearing before any work will start in the area.

terre haute city leaders will vote tomorrow night. that's to rezone a part of "stu's golf course" for a new vigo county jail. county commissioner president brad anderson say it's not a done deal just yet. news 10 will be at tomorrow night's meeting and will have updates for you on nightwatch.

many in the valley we're impacted by holocaust survivor "eva kor." and are still mourning over her recent passing. before she died she took one last trip to poland.. those who joined her say it's a memory they'll never forget. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning from the candles holocaust museum. she has more on what the experience was like. jordan. Incredible and unforgettable..were a few of the ways those who joined described the trip. those who i spoke with shared with me what it was like to be in Auschwitz, especially with a survivor. it's something not everyone can experience. eva makes a trip almost every year to the concentration camps. she spends time sharing with others the cruel treatment she faced, and where those memories took place. part of the trip involves lighting candles for those who suffered including her mother and father. this year, those on the trip lit a candle in "eva's memory." leah simpson works at candles museumand just retured from poland. she says eva's passing was a perfect ending. she said "quote" she got to die doing what she loves. simpson also says eva passed away peacefully and that's all anyone could ever want. reporting live in terre haute, jk, news 10.

steve joseph is terre haute north vigo high school's new president. he previously worked at terre haute south for 25 years.. and woodrow wilson for two years.. joseph says there are some things he wants to change. but he's excited for what's ahead. joseph is replacing robin smith. smith is now serving as the principal of booker t washington high school.

starting today... you can apply for a job at the new menard's store on terre haute's south side. it's near u.s. 41 and woodsmall drive by ivy tech. officials still haven't announced an official opening date. you can fill out an application and get an interview on site. officials are looking for both full and part time members. you can apply through july 19th.