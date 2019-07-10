The final trip to Poland: Those who joined Holocaust survivor Eva Kor share their experience

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Wednesday: Mixing sun and clouds. Showers and storms possible. HOT! High: 91° Feels Like: 101°

Wednesday night: Scattered storms possible. Warm and humid. Low: 70°

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cooler. High: 84°

Detailed Forecast:

High pressure will ease up a little and allow a cold front to move through late Wednesday. Ahead of the front, we'll be hot and humid, with a heat index near 100°. The front will also trigger a chance of thunderstorms. Some cooler air will move in behind the front, so look for Thursday and Friday to be cooler and less humid. The heat returns for the weekend.