Speech to Text for Toddlers learn while playing at the Children's Museum summer camp

an event for an event for the toddlers who ask 'why' about everything... the terre haute children's museum is hosting the movement, gravity and friction camp this week. pre-schoolers are able to come to play.. learn.. and discover the answers to their questions.. they're learning how and why things move..all while having fun. news 10 stopped by to catch some of the fun today. organizers tell us it's a great educational experience for the kids. "we come here to blend play with science so its all their level at their skill set. so it may look like playing, but their brains are working really hard and they are learning a lot." this is the only preschooler camp the museum offers. if you'd like to learn more about the different camps for your kids, we've linked you to that information at wthi tv dot com.