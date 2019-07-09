Clear

Tuesday Early Forecast

Posted: Jul 9, 2019 11:31 PM
Updated: Jul 9, 2019 11:31 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

tonight partly cloudy, with a low around 71. calm wind. wednesday a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. partly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. heat index values as high as 102. calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. wednesday night a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Hot with Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

