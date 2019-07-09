Speech to Text for Tuesday Early Forecast

tonight partly cloudy, with a low around 71. calm wind. wednesday a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. partly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. heat index values as high as 102. calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. wednesday night a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. a group of preschoolers is taking science to a is taking preschoolers a group of s. thunderstorms. a group of a group of