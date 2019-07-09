Clear

Terre Haute North welcomes new principal

Posted: Jul 9, 2019 11:16 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

in an education alert tonight... terre haute north vigo high school has new leadership... school leaders have officially welcomed the new principal, steve joseph to the roster. joseph has worked in the vigo county school corporation for many years. he previously worked at terre haute south for 25 years.. and woodrow wilson for two years.. we stopped by terre haute north today to see how joseph is preparing for his new role. he says there are some things he wants to change. but he's excited for what's ahead. "i'm excited to work with this crew with this staff. i hear some great things from them. i'm not afraid to try some new things, thinking outside the box and just mixing things up a bit. i'm always up for a challenge and i think this will be a great opportunity." joseph is replacing robin smith. smith is now serving as the principal of booker t washington high school.
