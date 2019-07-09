Speech to Text for $3 million project is coming to the industrial park in Vigo County

a three million dollar project could upgrade the industrial park in vigo county. good evening and thanks for joining us. the vigo county redevelopment commission sat down today and approved the project. news 10's sarah lehman was at that meeting. she joins us now live from the industrial park with how this might affect you. patrece...rondrell... this project is going to do a lot of good things for the industrial park here. and the best part -- it's going to cost the tax payers zero dollars! "this is good news for the community" that news -- is upgrades to the industrial park in southern vigo county. "we're using the tif district dollars to reinvest dollars to improve the industrial park south of town here." and the best part is...this won't affect your wallet...at all! "we have money sitting their now from a tif district of 3 million dollars that we can go ahead and invest -- reinvest back out there for our people that's out there working in the industrial park already." that 3 million dollars is coming from certain teed and the staples manufacturer in the industrial park. rick burger president of the redevelopment commission says over the years they've been paying into a fund for the future. and now's the time the county wants to use that fund. they're hoping to do road maintenance and rail road crossing upgrades it's something president of the terre haute economic deveoplment corporation steve witt says was going to be needed at some point! "just some things that we knew about it's kinda like a home you know pretty soon we're gonna have to put a new roof on or you know do whatever it's the same type of thing." now this plan still has to go through the vigo county area planning commission... the board of commissioners. .. and a public hearing before any work will actually start in the area. county leaders are hoping these improvements will bring more businesses to the area as well. reporting live in terre haute i'm sarah lehman news 10. back to you 10. back to you vigo county has two other businesses moving into the area. saturn pet care contractors were on site this week looking at the area. they've also been hiring to fill some of their top tier employees. the other ones is pyrolyx . within the next few weeks they will start their first manufacturing plant. they've also said they're looking at building a sister site