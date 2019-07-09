Clear
Reed called up

Former THS star to join White Sox

Posted By: Rick Semmler

welcome welcome back.... the white sox are giving aj reed the opportunity he's been waiting for..... the former terre haute south star told sports 10 today chicago is calling up him to the big league's... chicago picked up the lefty slugger yesterday from the astros and announced he was going to triple-a charlotte, but they changed their plans for aj. he'll join the white sox after the all-star break for their series in oakland..... it appears the white sox plan on having the first baseman and dh in the lineup over the final couple months of the season... that's what reed has been wanting, one more chance to prove himself at the mlb level.... aj sat down and talked one on one with me today on a variety of topics including his rough final couple years with the astros organization, his new home and his mindset heading to the white sox... the terre the terre haute rex have won a season-high six won a season-haute rex have the terre
