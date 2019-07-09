Speech to Text for Now hiring: New Menards looking for full and part-time workers

w-t-h-i-tv dot com. we have an employment opportunity to tell you about in tonight's job alert... workers are currently in the process of building a new menards on the south side of terre haute. it'll be near u.s. 41 and woodsmall drive. that's near ivy tech. officials still haven't announced an official opening date. however, they're looking for employees. people who are interested are encouraged to stop by the store starting tomorrow..july 10th. you can fill out an application and also receive an interview on site. officials are looking for both full and part time members. you can