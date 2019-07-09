Speech to Text for Sullivan County deputy receives Honoring the Badge award

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

local one local law enforcement officer received a special honor. news 10 presented deputy billy snead with an honoring the badge award. snead works with the sullivan county sheriff's office. snead has spent his career keeping drugs out of the hands of children and solving multiple crimes. the people who know him say he's a major asset to his community. "it's really fulfilling to me to know that these people really watch what we do and they stay up with us on our activity and policing the county." if you know a well deserving law enforcement officer...you can nominate them for honoring the badge. all you have to do is head online. that's