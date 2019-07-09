Clear

Honey Do Ministries helps residents in Jasper County to repair up homes

"a local "a local group".. is giving back.. to help its neighbors. and it's also bringing the community closer. news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. explains.. how "honey do ministries" is helpin to brighten-up "jasper county". /////// /////// "getting to home improvements can be costly and time consuming for home owners. however for folks here in jasper county, they have a helping hand to get the job done." for one week in july honey do ministries helps with home repairs in jasper county. it's been this way for "20"-years. here's how it works. applications open up in april. residents submit things they need done to their homes. home improvements like wheelchair ramps, painting and other small jobs. honey do ministries evaluates the applications and chooses the improvements they can accomplish. if a homeowner has the funds.. they pay for the supplies. if they don't.. the ministries will buy the supplies for them. volunteers then come in and get the jobs done. debbie mcclure says while the work is important.. it's just a part of why they do it every year. "when you drive around the community you think about 'we've been at that house. we know that homeowner'. and it just kind of makes it feel like a whole community working together." "at the top of the hour i'll have more from the volunteers who are giving a helping hand. in jasper county, gary brian news 10." ////// ////// to learn more about "honey do more about to learn ////// to learn more about "honey do ministries"... or, how you-at-home can get involved.. simply go to our website "w-t-h-i t-v dot
