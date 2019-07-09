Speech to Text for Earthquakes in the Wabash Valley

lately, you may have heard about the earthquakes out west. earthquakes are one of the hardest natural disasters to prepare for, because they can happen without warning. storm team 10's chris piper is out live to tell us more. kevin we don't see earthquakes very often around here, but it's very possible for them to happen. the earthquake you probably remember best was back in 2008. a 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit the town of mount carmel, illinois. an earthquake that big can be felt for miles, which is why it was so strong right here in the wabash valley. the first quake happened happened at 5 in the morning. that same day, there was an aftershock that hit at 10am. since then, there have only been 10 earthquakes in the indiana illinois region, with the most recent being a 3.8 magnitude quake in southern illinois. that happened in 2017. now coming up at six, i'll tell you some of the things you need to know, especially where you need to go if an earthquake strikes. reporting live in terre haute.. chris piper.. storm team 10. news 10 first at five.. will be right back. ////////