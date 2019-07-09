Speech to Text for Tuesday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight partly cloudy, with a low around 71. calm wind. wednesday a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. partly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. heat index values as high as 102. calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. wednesday night a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. tonight partly cloudy, with a low around 71. calm wind. wednesday a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. partly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. heat index values as high as 102. calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. wednesday night a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. in the news lately, you may have heard about the earthquakes out west. earthquakes are one of the earthquakes out west. earthquakes about the have heard you may lately, in the news in the news