Concerns with the West Nile Virus locally

"the wabash "the wabash valley" is taking steps.. to make sure "mosquitoes" don't ruin your summer. that's because "2"-counties in indiana have confirmed "the west nile virus" in mosqutio samples. news 10's "dominic miranda" spoke "with the vigo county health department today". he joins us now.. live in the studio.. for more.. "on how to avoid this nasty virus". ////// susie. . . the state department of health expects to see the risk of west nile go up during the summer months. vigo county is taking necessary steps to keep people living here safe. the county's health department collects samples of mosquitoes. they then send those samples to the state for testing. this way they know what areas need better treated for the virus. the vector control division sprays around vigo county on a nightly basis. right now... there haven't been samples that have tested positive for west nile in vigo county. roni elder of the vigo county health department urges residents to do all they can to prevent contact with mosquitoes. ////// "so the best thing you can do is make sure that you don't have any standing water in your yard. once a week go out and wash dog bowls. . . anything that's collecting water. . . bird baths. . . anything like that. because that can become a breeding ground for the mosquitoes and you don't want that in your yard. " ///////// there have been zero human cases reported in the state of indiana. coming up at 6. . . i'll have more on how you can track if vector control has sprayed in your area.