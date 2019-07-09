Clear

Terre Haute man accused of child porn possession faces a judge

Terre Haute man accused of child porn possession faces a judge

Posted: Jul 9, 2019 5:24 PM
Updated: Jul 9, 2019 5:24 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

"a terre haute man".. faces "10"-counts "of possessing chi pornography". "stephen covert" faced a judge "this morning". "the internet crimes against children task force" arrested "covert" last week. "police say".. "the national center for missing and exploited children" received a tip back in march. that's when an investigation was launched. his bond remains at "25"-thousand-dollars. he's set
