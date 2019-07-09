Clear

'A lot of the parents aren't able to, or teaching these kinds of skills at home anymore," local organization awarded grant to help teach youth life skills

the latest updates. "a local organization" is working to help give area young people "an edge"! "hamilton center" has been awarded a "2"-year grant.. to start a program called "the life project". new for you now at "5".. news 10's "jada huddlestun".. joins us "live". to breakdown "what this grant is all about".. and "how it could impact the future of many young lives". //////// susie.. i'm live here outside of the hamilton center. they've been awarded a 220- thousand dollar grant. that money will help start a program called "the life project." it will teach young people in vigo.. clay.. and sullivan counties a variety of skills to become a successful adult. those skills range from cooking and cleaning.. filling out job applications.. preparing for interviews and maintenace around the house. last month.. the indiana youth institute released a comprehensive annual report on child well-being. it showed several positive areas for children in the hoosier state... but there's still work to be done. that's why those that the hamilton center say they took that data into consideration when applyling for the grant i spoke with stacie amerman at the hamilton center today. she says it's important to make sure kids aren't missing out on important life skills. ////// /////// "a lot of the schools have lost the programming for like a home ec class, and a lot of the parents aren't able to or teaching these kind of skills at home anymore, so we felt like there's a huge need here, and why not you know provide this to our community because it's so beneficial." ////////ext coming up at the top of the hour.. i'll have more on how you can get involved in the program. reporting live in terre haute. jada huddlestun. news 10. //////// our streak of sunny and
