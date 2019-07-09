Clear

Rezoning request for proposed new jail site in Terre Haute City Council's hands

Posted: Jul 9, 2019 5:18 PM
Updated: Jul 9, 2019 5:18 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

the the proposed location "for a new vigo county jail" is now in the hands "of terre haute city leaders". "this week".. "city council members" will vote to re-zone a part "of stu's golf course". that's where "county commissioners" hope to build "the new jail". "president brad anderson says".. it's "not" a done deal just yet. "he says".. it's always "a tough call".. when the decision is out of their control. //////// //////// "it's kind of in their hands now to see if they will zone it in the correct way... they told us they would at one time if we didn't take the ip property. they would do it. so we'll see if they're true to their word." //////// "city leaders" will vote "thursday night". of course.. "news 10" will be there.. to bring you
