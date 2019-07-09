Speech to Text for Vigo County group launches PAC to support casino referendum

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

turned into "a book" "and a movie". "a group" has made "a goal".. of bringing "a casino" to terre haute. and it's taking action! news 10's "rondrell moore".. is "live" in our newsroom.. to tell us.. just how this new group is "all in" for a casino. "rondrell"... /////// you may have heard the phrase.. political action committee.. or "pac". well, that's exactly what this group is. in fact, it's called the advanced west central indiana pac it's purpose is to support the referendum that'll be on the ballot in vigo county novemeber 5th. that referendum will ask voters if they're in favor of a casino coming to the area. the pac will use workers to make calls.. and fundraise.. encouraging people to vote yes. leaders we spoke with say the pac is the only financially organized way to get support for a referendum "yes vote". they say this is a vote with huge implications. /////// "anybody that's involved in infrastructure or quality of life project or any way the casino can be utilized, would have an interest" /////// now, again, this is a political action committee. it is not a representation of any other organization. news 10 is not aware of any other pac, or campaign "against" the casino at this time. though, some have voiced concerns a casino would "not" b the right move for the community. back to you. ///////