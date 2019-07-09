Speech to Text for CANDLES Holocaust Museum reopens after the death of its founder

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"i think besides just thinking about eva and what she stood for. just try to live your life in that same way. that would reflect on her." //////// "the candles museum".. is inviting people to share "their stories" "of eva kor" this wee good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's tuesday, july 9th. ///// "the candles holocaust museum and education center".. re-opened today.. after eva's passing "on july 4th". news 10's.. "tilly marlatt" is at the museum.. to share how members of the community feel "about eva's passing". this is "our top story" for you. ////// susie... the community is mourning the loss of a very special woman. just hours ago this parking lot was full of cars as visitors paid their respects to eva. flowers have been left...candles have been lit...and tissues have been placed throughout the building. i talked with visitors here today. it was clear eva touched the lives of many throughout the wabash valley and beyond. a book is set up inside the museum for guests to write their memories of eva. the staff at the museum encourage the community to learn more about eva's story.. and to share a stories of their own. terre haute resident terry woodword shares how eva's kindness impacted him. /////// ///// "i didn't get to know her as well as i would have liked to have but everyone who met her will always remmeber she was a really wonderful person..very sincere person. and i'll always remember that about her." /////// "i encourage people to come out here because they need to know that this happened. and it doesn't have to happen ever again. and it shouldn't. and we should never forget. and i'm thankful for that." //////// you can share your own story about eva at the candle's museum. admission is free this week. as for the plans for the museum, candles plans to carry on eva's story and legacy. i'll tell you more coming up at 6. reporting live in terre haute, i'm tilly marlatt, news 10. back to you. //////// "memorial services" are