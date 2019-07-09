Speech to Text for Vigo County business leaders launch PAC to support casino referendum

new for you at midday... a group of business leaders are coming together to help push the upcoming casino referendum. it's called the "advance west central indiana" p-a-c. it launched a website called casino terre haute dot com. it's also going to raise money to help campaign for a "yes" vote to the casino referendum. last week, the clerk's office said question one will appear on the ballot. it will ask "shall inland casino gambling be permitted in vigo county?" pac members tell news 10 the casino would mean 400 jobs as well as additional revenue and tourism streams. we'll have more on this pac