Clear

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10

Posted: Jul 9, 2019 12:32 PM
Updated: Jul 9, 2019 12:33 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

//////// you're watching.. "news 10 at midday".. on w-t-h-i! break 1 sunny and hot for the afternoon, with a few clouds spotting the sky. then, a few more clouds stay with us tonight, not as cool and a low at 69. a warm front will move into the area tomorrow afternoon. that'll give us a chance of showers and storms, and a high at 90. it'll feel close to 100. now.. here's a quick check of "your" midday markets. a woman lives to tell about how she's survived flesh eating bacteria. that's next in health news. and the c-d-c continues to track record number of cases of the measles this year. we'll tell you how far and wide this disease has spread. break 2 opioids are still being prescribed for ankle sprains, even though the pain medications are not recommended. university of michigan researchers say doctors need to recommend proven treatments like ice, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, and exercise. (vo) a new large a woman
Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Hot days ahead!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

12 Points Car Show, Saturday 9am-noon Lafayette Ave & Maple Avenue

Image

Candles Holocaust Museum set to reopen after the passing of Eva Kor

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, a little warmer. High: 89°

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

AJ Reed

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Cops and firefighters cause destruction in demo derby for local charities

Image

One hurt after Clark County crash on I-70

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way