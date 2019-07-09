Speech to Text for Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

//////// you're watching.. "news 10 at midday".. on w-t-h-i! break 1 sunny and hot for the afternoon, with a few clouds spotting the sky. then, a few more clouds stay with us tonight, not as cool and a low at 69. a warm front will move into the area tomorrow afternoon. that'll give us a chance of showers and storms, and a high at 90. it'll feel close to 100. now.. here's a quick check of "your" midday markets. a woman lives to tell about how she's survived flesh eating bacteria. that's next in health news. and the c-d-c continues to track record number of cases of the measles this year. we'll tell you how far and wide this disease has spread. break 2 opioids are still being prescribed for ankle sprains, even though the pain medications are not recommended. university of michigan researchers say doctors need to recommend proven treatments like ice, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, and exercise. (vo) a new large a woman