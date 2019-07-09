Clear

12 Points Car Show, Saturday 9am-noon Lafayette Ave & Maple Avenue

12 points revitalization, judging starts at noon.

Posted: Jul 9, 2019 12:31 PM
Updated: Jul 9, 2019 12:32 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for 12 Points Car Show, Saturday 9am-noon Lafayette Ave & Maple Avenue

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

break 3 alia talks with karen long with 12 points revitalization. saturday 9:00 am - 3:00 pm lafayette avenue and maple avenue join us for the first annual 12 points car show to support the 12 points revitalization initiative. thirty-one trophies to be handed out! silent auction items include gift cards to restaurants, oil changes, gift bags, and more! car registration is $20 and begins at 9am at the parking lot north of harmony hall (1257 lafayette ave. terre haute, in). judging starts at noon! proceeds go to help revitalization projects of the 12 points area. proceeds benefit 12 points revitalization initiative group. (812) 239-1932 alia talks with karen long with 12 points revitalization. saturday 9:00 am - 3:00 pm lafayette avenue and maple avenue join us for the first annual 12 points car show to support the 12 points revitalization initiative. thirty-one trophies to be handed out! silent auction items include gift cards to restaurants, oil changes, gift bags, and more! car registration is $20 and begins at 9am at the parking lot north of harmony hall (1257 lafayette ave. terre haute, in). judging starts at noon! proceeds go to help revitalization projects of the 12 points area. proceeds benefit 12 points revitalization initiative group. (812) 239-1932 break 4
Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Hot days ahead!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

12 Points Car Show, Saturday 9am-noon Lafayette Ave & Maple Avenue

Image

Candles Holocaust Museum set to reopen after the passing of Eva Kor

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, a little warmer. High: 89°

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

AJ Reed

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Cops and firefighters cause destruction in demo derby for local charities

Image

One hurt after Clark County crash on I-70

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way