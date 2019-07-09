Speech to Text for 12 Points Car Show, Saturday 9am-noon Lafayette Ave & Maple Avenue

alia talks with karen long with 12 points revitalization. saturday 9:00 am - 3:00 pm lafayette avenue and maple avenue join us for the first annual 12 points car show to support the 12 points revitalization initiative. thirty-one trophies to be handed out! silent auction items include gift cards to restaurants, oil changes, gift bags, and more! car registration is $20 and begins at 9am at the parking lot north of harmony hall (1257 lafayette ave. terre haute, in). judging starts at noon! proceeds go to help revitalization projects of the 12 points area. proceeds benefit 12 points revitalization initiative group. (812) 239-1932