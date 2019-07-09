All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

memorial services have been announced for holocaust survivor eva kor. she passed away peacefully at 85-years old. kor left a mark on many of those in the valley with her story. there will be several services held in her honor. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning from outside of the candles holocaust museum. she has more on the reopening of "candles" and the details of memorial services. jordan.. i'm here outside of "candles." kor was the founder of the museum.. and it represented her story and struggles in auschwitz. since her passing the doors have been closed. they will reopen today. here are the details for her memorial services. the first public memorial service is set for sunday august 4th at 2 p.m. it will be located at tilson music hall on the indiana state university campus. the second public memorial is set for sunday august 18 it will be held at clowes hall on the campus of butler university. family members ask that the public attend one of the two services instead of the funeral so there can be seating for family. for more details of the services we'll leave a link on our website at wthitv.com. reporting live in terre haute, jk, news 10.

happening now - police officers from across indiana are beginning day two of their 13-day bike ride across the state. the annual ride honors law enforcement who gave their lives in service and the families who are left behind. 'cops cycling for survivors' is in its 18th year. it started with a ride to washington d-c to honor fallen officers. but now, bikers will ride nearly a thousand miles in their home state. the annual bike ride also raises money to financially support the families of fallen officers as well as fund scholarships, camps, and other support for the survivors. the riders will return to indianapolis on the final day of the tour july 20th.

a massachusetts non-profit organization is helping out another wabash valley police department. "k-9 pitts" with the terre haute police department will get a bullet and stab protective vest. it comes from vested interest in k-9's incorporated. it will be embroidered with the words "this gift of protection provided by nature-vet". the vest is expected to arrive within the next eight to 10 weeks. "k-9 pitts" is named after officer "rob pitts" who was killed in the line of duty.

a linton-stockton student named "madi" is fighting for her life again. you may recall we told you about madi and how she beat leukemia last july. now she's battling graft vs. host disease which is eating away at her lungs and skin. she's getting treatment at riley hospital for children. madi is a volleyball player for linton and was crowned the homecoming queen. but she may not make it back to school this fall. the family says she needs a miracle to survive. the hashtag 'madi strong' is circulating social media. the family has been updating the community on the page 'madi's journey' madi's family is asking everyone to pray for a miracle. you can encourage madi on facebook. the page is called "madi's journey."

a paris, illinois man has died from heat stroke. that's according to the edgar county, illinois coroner's office. Sixty six year-old david long was found dead in his vehicle on wednesday. police say long was living in the attic of a friend's house. the space was not air conditioned making it more than 140 degrees. friends say long would often escape the heat by sitting in his car. buses in the washington community school district will now be equipped with stop arm cameras. previously buses had an on board camera system. these cameras kept an eye on the inside of the bus. those systems will now be retro-fitted to accommodate stop-arm cameras. one camera will take a picture of a driver running the sign. another camera will take the picture of the license plate. the cameras cost washington community schools roughly $25,000.

meanwhile - indiana attorney general curtis hill says schools can use extended stop arms. they're just extra-long stop arms. hill says no federal or state laws prohibit using them. the state school bus committee can regulate and require certain safety equipment. hill says the committee could authorize using the extended arms.

a historic building now has new life in shelburn, indiana. the old inter-urban train station is restored and open to new tenants. town leaders are hoping this new building will attract tourists. the building is on the national historic registry.