Tuesday: Mostly sunny, a little warmer. High: 89°

Tuesday night: A few clouds, not quite as cool. Low: 69°

Wednesday: Showers and storms possible. Some could be strong. High: 88°

Detailed Forecast:

High pressure is hovering around the News 10 viewing area. This will keep the wind calm and the sky clear, for the most part. However, a warm front will slowly begin to lift into the region from the West over the next 24 hours and this will bring more heat and instability to our sky. By Wednesday afternoon, the front should be close enoug to set off a few showers and thunderstorms. A few of those showers could become strong to severe, but it's still a bit early to nail down specifics. Once the front passes, high pressure will again regain control and we'll close the week with temperatures in the mid-80s and sunshine.