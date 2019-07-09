Clear

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, a little warmer. High: 89°

High pressure once again descends on the region. It's bringing weather that's exactly what one would expect for this time of year.

Posted: Jul 9, 2019 8:25 AM
Updated: Jul 9, 2019 8:47 AM

Speech to Text for Tuesday: Mostly sunny, a little warmer. High: 89°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, a little warmer. High: 89°

Tuesday night: A few clouds, not quite as cool. Low: 69°

Wednesday: Showers and storms possible. Some could be strong. High: 88°

Detailed Forecast:

High pressure is hovering around the News 10 viewing area. This will keep the wind calm and the sky clear, for the most part. However, a warm front will slowly begin to lift into the region from the West over the next 24 hours and this will bring more heat and instability to our sky. By Wednesday afternoon, the front should be close enoug to set off a few showers and thunderstorms. A few of those showers could become strong to severe, but it's still a bit early to nail down specifics. Once the front passes, high pressure will again regain control and we'll close the week with temperatures in the mid-80s and sunshine.

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Hot days ahead!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Candles Holocaust Museum set to reopen after the passing of Eva Kor

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, a little warmer. High: 89°

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

AJ Reed

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Cops and firefighters cause destruction in demo derby for local charities

Image

One hurt after Clark County crash on I-70

Image

Memorial services set for Eva Kor

Image

Vigo County School Board passes referendum for school

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way