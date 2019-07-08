Clear

ISU Basketball

Sycamore freshman class ready to help ISU win

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 10:56 PM
Updated: Jul 8, 2019 10:56 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

roster or he'll return to the waiver wire... after a few days off last week the indiana state men's basketball team was back on the court this morning for summer workouts.... this years sycamore squad has more talent than recent teams and some of that has to do to with their new incoming class of players... which includes four freshman and a junior college player....you see the athleticism here, look at lawrence central six-eight big man jake la-rave-uh with the windmill slam... also new to isu is six-eight, 280 pound stud center chris ag-beau who's built like a brick house.... these new guys come to terre haute with some attitude wanting to make isu competitive again.... <number one goal is to turn this program around. think with this freshman group we can definitely do that.
