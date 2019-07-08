Speech to Text for AJ Reed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the chicago white sox have had a habit of taken players from the wabash valley and they've added another local baseball talent... the white sox this afternoon announced they claimed former terre haute south star aj reed off waivers from the astros....chicago has assigned the lefty slugger to triple-a charlotte.... this could be what the 26-year old needs to rejuvenate his baseball career.....once one of the games and astros top prospects reed never was able to stick in the big leagues... to be fair, houston never really gave him a shot at much playing time....in 48 mlb games, aj hit 153 with three homers.... reed has excelled in triple-a, during his career hitting 89 homers... the white sox currently have star jose abreu at first, so i'm not sure how much playing time aj will get at first but abreu is a free agent at the end of the summer... the south siders just recenlty let go of their dh, which could free up playing time for the terre haute native.. reed is in the final year of his option....so he'll have to make next years sox opening day