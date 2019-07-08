Speech to Text for Cops and firefighters cause destruction in demo derby for local charities

"madi's journey." new for you tonight at 10... local police and firefighters took opposite sides tonight... but they were still working toward same cause! they met for the guns versus hoses' smash derby. "absolute towing" and "lambert's towing" hosted the event at the fairgrounds in vigo county. take a look at this video. three charities will benefit from tonight's destruction. "chances and services for youth.." "covered with love.." and "happiness bag" will share some of the proceeds. 10:23:44,10 "it's very healthy, it's great. the competition is awesome. larry hopper from the sheriff's department, we got a demo on the jr deputy badges. and the firemen were throwing doughnuts when we were racing." if you missed tonight's derby.. don't worry! there's another one happening saturday at 7 in the evening. it's also at the fairgrounds in vigo county. the next one doesn't feature local first responders... but it should still be fun. the event is 12-dollars a person. kids