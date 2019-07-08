Clear
Memorial services set for Eva Kor

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 10:27 PM
Updated: Jul 8, 2019 10:27 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Memorial services set for Eva Kor

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

authorize using the extended arms. in tonights continuing coverage... we have information on when you can say your goodbyes to a holocaust survivor, who called terre haute home. memorial services have been set for eva kor. she passed away thursday morning at the age of 85 in poland during her annual trip to auschwitz. the candles holocaust museum and education center says eva's visitation services will be a debaun funeral home in terre haute on saturday, july 13th from 4-to-8 pm. funeral services are sunday, july 14th at highland lawn cemetery at 10 am. now...eva's family asks that the public attend one of the two "public"memorial services instead of the funeral. the first public memorial is set for sunday, august 4th at 2 pm at tilson music hall on the campus of indiana state university. the second public memorial will be sunday, august 18th at 2m at clowes hall on the campus of butler university in indianapolis. also... tomorrow the public is invited to pay their respects to "eva".. by visiting "the candl holocaust museum and education center". it'll be open
As It Should Be
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

