Vigo County School Board passes referendum for school

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 10:25 PM
Updated: Jul 8, 2019 10:25 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

like most schools around the country and state vigo county is struggling. weve told you before about how the school is struggling. losing students, decreasing funds and not being able to find teachers. now superintendent robert haworth wants to help. news 10s sarah lehman was at the school board meeting tonight. she joins is now live in pur newsroom with more. patrece... tonight was the night the school board voted on a referendum that could bring them out of the red. now, its up to you whether they'll get the help. it was standing room only at the school board meeting tonight. thats because there was a big item on the agenda monday night. na} "approval is requested to pursue an operating referendum pursant to indiana code 20-46-1" many people stood up in support of the referendum "i'm here tonight to rise in support of this referendum quite frankly the state of indiana has failed our public schools." "i believe it's critical for you as a board to vote to put this on the ballot so that the community has a chance to make this decision." some did not "you know i've got a set income i can afford for my taxes to go up and i don't want anybody in terre haute to vote for this referendum." but tonight the school board unanimously approved the referendum to move forward and appear on your ballots. "i think by placing this on the ballot they're asking for the community to help to be a partner to assist this is also a solution to an issue that is very complex." but just because it was approved tonight doesn't mean your property taxes will be raised tomorrow. you get to decide the next step for vigo county schools. "and what better way to do it then at the ballot box. everybody can go in cast a ballot and tell the school board this is the path we want you to take win or lose." now, you will see this operational referendum on the ballot in november for anyone living in the county. if the referendum passes it will not be effected by a tax cap. meaning it will effect everyone in the county. reporting live in the newsroom im sarah lehman news 10 back to you. after tonight's meeting, the school district held school meeting, the tonight's
