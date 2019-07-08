Speech to Text for 4H'ers compete in sheep costume contest

programming. 4-h members and their pets certainly had a good time today at the vigo county fair. news 10 stopped by for a sheep costume contest. members used their creativity to come up with costumes for both themselves and their sheep. including one team that went as characters from the wizard of oz. 4-h members say they were excited to show off their individuality. "it all relates with my life. i was in a school play called the wizard of oz and i was dorothy. i thought it'd be really a cute idea to to wear the outfit and my sheep could be a little rainbow.' the vigo county fair continues through