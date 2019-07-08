Speech to Text for Vigo County Public Library holds Story Telling Festival

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the end of this year. the vigo county public library is encouraging literacy. that's why the library held a story telling festival today. the festival featured four different story tellers. they each took the stage for around 30 minutes. organizers say this was more than the standard story time. it was fast paced, interactive and diverse. "you can only do so much by reading through a book. you rely on the words to bring the action to life. but with these speakers they kind of come in with their activities and presentations and just present them in a whole different way that gets the kids involved." the story telling festival is part of the library's summer reading