Speech to Text for 4H'ers at Vigo County Fair work to keep their animals cool in hot weather

a summer heat is oppressive storm team 10. oppressive summer heat is not only a danger to people...it can be a danger to animals as well. news 10 stopped by the vigo county fair today. that's where we found 4-h members showing off their exhibits. many of those exhibits featured live animals that can be harmed by this heat. we talked with members about what they're doing to keep their animals safe. they say they use fans, frozen water bottles and frozen tiles to keep them cool. "it helps cool them down when they lay. when they start panting sometimes they get overheated and they breath out of their ears instead of their nose." 4h members say they also make sure to give their animals cool water