Speech to Text for Support for Madi Moore

month. the family of a local teenager says they are praying for a miracle this evening. we've explained before... madi moore beat cancer a little over a year ago. but since then... her condition has turned very grim. news 10's tilly marlatt met with a few of madi's friends today. she learned how they're supporting madi as she fights for her life. "madi strong" is a popular hashtag on social media right now. regardless of school or county, the valley is becoming one for madi moore. madi moore is a volleyball player, a homecoming queen, and a cancer survivor. she beat a-m-l leukemia in july 2018. after a bone marrow transplant she was starting to live life as a normal teenager. "there was a little while where we all got to hang out with her and go places. you have so much to catch her up on. like telling her everything. it was great." madi even asked for her job back at the jiffy treet in linton. then, her health went into decline. she is currently battling graft vs host disease which is eating away at her lungs and skin. madi's mother, tera orman, has been updating the community on her journey on facebook. before madi's surgery on sunday, she posted a facebook live video of the family praying over her. the video has more than 63,000 views. she is asking for the wabash valley to pray for a miracle for madi to anyone who knows madi, the support she is receiving is not surprising. "she has millions of friends. tons of people. and so it's not really that surprising. but it's also amazing even people from outside of greene county are all coming together to get stuff done for her." her friends have a few words for her. we love you. we're praying for you. keep fighting. madi is girl who dreams of madi is girl fighting. madi is girl who dreams of her first prom. going on her first cruise and living a healthy life. tonight, madi remains at riley hospital for children fighting for her life. you can follow along on facebook...