Speech to Text for Indiana congressman tours Sullivan County brick business

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to you. ///// "another sullivan county town".. also showed-off one of its assets "today". new for you now at "5"... "brampton brick" "in farmersburg" is highlighting the importance "of using high quality masonry". "the business" is one of only "4"-brick manufacturers in the state. "the clay in the area" is prime to create bricks. "congressman larry bucshon" was on-hand for a tour today. he's an advocate for the company. "he says".. it's great "for creating jobs" and "sparking economic activity". ////// /////// "i find it a fascinating process. you know they start with the clay and they create all kinds of different bricks that are of course used to build buildings around the state and really probably around the country." ////// bricks and masonry products are vital to the future. "brampton brick" hopes to ensure "what is built today" .. "will remain