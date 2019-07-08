Clear

Indiana congressman tours Sullivan County brick business

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 6:05 PM
Updated: Jul 8, 2019 6:05 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

to you. ///// "another sullivan county town".. also showed-off one of its assets "today". new for you now at "5"... "brampton brick" "in farmersburg" is highlighting the importance "of using high quality masonry". "the business" is one of only "4"-brick manufacturers in the state. "the clay in the area" is prime to create bricks. "congressman larry bucshon" was on-hand for a tour today. he's an advocate for the company. "he says".. it's great "for creating jobs" and "sparking economic activity". ////// /////// "i find it a fascinating process. you know they start with the clay and they create all kinds of different bricks that are of course used to build buildings around the state and really probably around the country." ////// bricks and masonry products are vital to the future. "brampton brick" hopes to ensure "what is built today" .. "will remain
