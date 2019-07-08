Speech to Text for Shelburn Interurban Depot project wraps as leaders hope for economic boost

the town of shelburn.. has restored "its old inter-urban train station". it's something that has people "celebrating"! there was "a reception today". news 10's "dominic miranda" was there.. "to see what's new" he joins us now.. in the studio. //////// susie. . . this is a big deal for the town of deal for the town of shelburn. the goal is to rejuvenate the town and attract many visitors. the town hopes to bring a tennant in such as a restaurant or brewery. leaders of the restoration project feel this location has extra potential. this is because the building is on the national historic registry. the goal is to have a significant economic impact in the town. treasurer of shelburn jay southwood made clear this wouldn't be possible without the community's support. ////// "we had a public open house two weeks ago with a tremendous reception. we've had nothing but positive things said about the building, the property, and what we are doing. so i think the community will embrace it one hundred percent. . . yes." /////// the town's main focus now shifts to finding a tennant. they hope to have one by the end of the year. u.s. congressman larry bucshon had many positive things to say about this project. hear that and more coming up at 6. back