Speech to Text for Terre Haute Police K9 Pitts set to receive new protective vest

injury" or, "surgery another wabash valley k-9.. is set to receive "a life-saving donation". "k-9 pitts" will soon receive "a bullet" and "stab protective vest". "the donation" comes from vested interest "in k-9's incorporated".. a non-profit organization based out of massachusetts. it will be embroidered with the words.. "this gift of protection provided by nature-vet". "the body armour" is expected to be delivered within the next "8"-to-"10"-weeks. "k-9 pitts" joined "the terre haute police department" last summer. he's named after fallen terre haute police officer.. "rob pitts".. who was killed in the line of