Speech to Text for Local woman suffers from flesh eating virus

in for surgery on january 3rd. the first few days of recovery went smoothly.. but then things took a turn. that's when her husband virgil says he knew something wasn't right. "didn't want to get out of bed. didn't want to eat. then by the 10th, which was about a week, you know it was like i was getting really worried about her and i thought we have to get you back to the hospital. you know something isn't right here." eventually.. doctors in indianapolis discovered venus had necrotizing fash-ee-eye-tuss.. a rare but deadly bacterial infection that kills the body's soft tissue. virgil says he was scared for his wife's life. "they called me at 3 o'clock in the morning telling me that they were either going to have to remove a large portion of her right buttox.. or possibly her whole leg.. or you know possibly even death." doctors were able to perform surgery to remove the large amounts of dead tissue. venus says unlike other who catch this disease.. she's lucky to be alive. "i was really lucky that i made it through all of that. they said i was at the shadow of deaths door." she says she hopes by sharing her story.. it will save the lives of others. "i mean you could die from it. i've heard of people dying from it, and i could've. i almost did. i just don't want them.. i wan't them to be careful." coming up at the top of the hour.. you'll hear what's in store for the steadman family as they look toward the recovery process. reporting live in the newsroom. jada huddlestun. news 10. //// "the c-d-c says".. you should immediately should says".. you "the c-d-c "the c-d-c says".. you should immediately contact your doctor "if" you have "a fever", "dizziness", or "nausea" soon after "an